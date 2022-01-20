Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment building on Gamble Avenue in East York

Toronto police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues late last night.
Police were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in East York at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, for reports that someone had been shot.
Earlier this morning (Jan. 20), police said on Twitter that the shooting victim had succumbed to their injuries and the incident was now under investigation by the homicide squad.
At this time, police have not released any information on the gender or age of the victim.
Police have also not released any information on possible suspect descriptions.
This is Toronto’s eighth homicide of 2022.
Anyone with information can contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
