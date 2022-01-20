Eight East Toronto walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned over the next two days

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be holding eight walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next two days -- Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

The clinics are set to take place at a number of local sites on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

The Jan. 20 walk-in clinics will take place at Oakridge Junior Public School, 110 Byng Ave.; Thorncliffe Park Public School, 80 Thorncliffe Park Dr,; Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, 3176 St. Clair Ave. E.; and Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.

The clinics at Oakridge, Thorncliffe Park and Our Lady of Fatima schools will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out. There will be 150 adult doses and 50 child doses available at these school clinics on Jan. 20.

The clinic at Thorncliffe Park Community Hub runs both Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be able to administer 50 doses per hour for walk-ins.

For first and second vaccine shots at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub walk-in clinics, eligibility is for those age 5 or older who live or go to school in the M1L, M3C, M4A, M4B, M4C, M4E, M4H, M4L or M4K postal codes. Walk-ins eligible for booster shots at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the the M1L, M3C, M4A, M4B, M4C, M4E, M4H, M4L or M4K postal codes.

Other walk-in clinics set for Friday, Jan. 21 are slated for Morse Street Junior Public School, 180 Carlaw Ave.; D.A. Morrison Middle School, 271 Gledhill Ave.; and Clairlea Public School, 25 Rosalind Cr. The school clinics will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out. There will be 150 adult doses and 50 child doses available at these school clinics on Jan. 21.

There are also specific eligibility requirements for the school clinics based on location and postal codes of people seeking shots.

All of the school walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older who live anywhere in the city and are seeking either a first or second vaccine shot.

However, eligibility for those seeking a booster (third) shot is much more limited and depends on the postal code you reside in. Please check the eligibility requirements for each school clinic carefully.

For the Jan. 20 walk-in clinic at Oakridge school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M1N or M4C postal codes.

For the Jan. 20 walk-in clinic at Thorncliffe Park school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M3C or M4H postal codes.

For the Jan. 20 walk-in clinic at Our Lady of Fatima school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M4B or M4C postal codes.

For the Jan. 21 walk-in clinic at Morse Street Junior Public School, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M4L or M4M postal codes.

For the Jan. 21 walk-in clinic at D.A. Morrison school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M4A, M4B, M4C or M4J postal codes.

For the Jan. 21 walk-in clinic at Clairlea Public School, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M3C, M4A or M4B postal codes.

If you plan on attending one of the scheduled walk-in clinics this week, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/