Police investigating after window at Scarborough Southwest MP Bill Blair’s constituency office smashed by person with hammer

Toronto police are investigating the smashing of a window at the constituency office of Scarborough Southwest MP Bill Blair which took place early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 10.

Toronto police are investigating after a person smashed a Cliffside plaza storefront window with a hammer early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 10.

The window smashed was at the constituency office of Scarborough Southwest MP and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair.

Toronto police were unable to confirm that the smashed window was at Blair’s constituency office as they do not release specific information identifying crime victims. However, the office’s front window was covered with plywood this week and the security video released by police shows a Canadian flag in the window being smashed which is consistent with what was hanging in Blair’s constituency office window prior to the Jan. 10 incident.

Blair’s constituency office is located in a plaza on the south side of Kingston Road between Ridgemoor Avenue and Cliffside Drive. The incident took place early in the morning and nobody was in the office at the time.

According to police, an individual repeatedly struck the window pane with a hammer and shattered the glass at approximately 3:56 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Police have released a 12-second security video of the incident that can be see at Security video

The suspect was last seen walking westbound along the plaza’s storefronts.

The individual is described as wearing a full face covering with a grey hoody pulled over, a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers with some white on them.

The incident is being investigated as mischief under $5,000, police said in a news release issued on Jan. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com