Police seek public’s help finding missing woman, 29, last seen near Danforth and Greenwood avenues

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 29-year-old woman last seen in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues on the weekend.

She is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with long wavy black hair, and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her right wrist, left ring finger, right side of neck, and behind her ear. She was wearing a grey track suit.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com