Police seek public’s help finding missing woman, 29, last seen near Danforth and Greenwood avenues

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 29-year-old woman last seen in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues on the weekend.
Allyssa Murphy, 29, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 8, police said.
She is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with long wavy black hair, and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her right wrist, left ring finger, right side of neck, and behind her ear. She was wearing a grey track suit.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.