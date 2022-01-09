Man seriously injured in stabbing near Dawes Road and Gower Street

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the Dawes Road and Gower Street area on Saturday night.
Police were called to the area at approximately 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 8 for reports that a man had been stabbed near a building.
Officers responding found the man with serious stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital by emergency run.
There is no update on his condition, and no suspect descriptions at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
