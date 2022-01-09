Man seriously injured in stabbing near Dawes Road and Gower Street

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place near Dawes Road and Gower Street on the night of Saturday, Jan. 8.

Police were called to the area at approximately 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 8 for reports that a man had been stabbed near a building.

Officers responding found the man with serious stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital by emergency run.

There is no update on his condition, and no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com