Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for weekend of Jan. 8 and 9 at number of East Toronto schools

People line up for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in December outside a southwest Scarborough school. Beach Metro Community News file photo by Alan Shackleton.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will take place at a number of local schools on the weekend of Jan. 8 and 9.

Clinics are set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Samuel Hearne Middle School, 21 Newport Ave.; St. Joachim Catholic School, 3395 St. Clair Ave. E.; and Secord Elementary School, 101 Barrington Ave.

Clinics on Sunday, Jan. 9 will take place at Ecole elementaire La Mosaique, 80 Queensdale Ave; Blake Street Public School, 21 Boultbee Ave.; and Danforth Gardens Public School, 20 Santamonica Blvd.

All of this weekend’s clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until vaccine supplies run out. There will be 300 adult doses and 150 child doses available at each clinic.

There are specific eligibility requirements for the clinics based on location and postal codes of people seeking shots.

All of the walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older who live anywhere in the city and are seeking either a first or second vaccine shot.

However, eligibility for those seeking a booster (third) shot is much more limited and depends on the postal code you reside in. Please check the eligibility requirements for each clinic carefully.

For the Jan. 8 walk-in clinic at Samuel Hearne school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K M1L, M1N, and M4C postal codes.

For the Jan. 8 walk-in clinic at St. Joachim school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K M1L and M4B postal codes.

For the Jan. 8 walk-in clinic at Secord Elementary School, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M1N, M4J and M4C postal codes.

For the Jan. 9 walk-in clinic at Ecole La Mosaique school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L M3C, M4A, M4C, M4H and M4J postal codes.

For the Jan. 9 walk-in clinic at Blake Street school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M4C, M4J and M4L postal codes.

For the Jan. 9 walk-in clinic at Danforth Gardens school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L and M1N postal codes.

If you plan on attending one of the scheduled walk-in clinics this week, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/