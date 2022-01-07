Public’s help sought finding missing man last seen in the Danforth and Pharmacy avenues area

Gregory Sitaram, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, of 2021, in the area of Danforth and Pharmacy avenues.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in southwest Scarborough.

Gregory Sitaram, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, of 2021, in the area of Danforth and Pharmacy avenues.

He is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. No clothing description of what he was wearing when last seen has been provided, police said.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com