Police seek to identify man in connection with alleged assaults at Greenwood and Finch subway stations on Jan. 4

Police have released security camera images of this man in connection with an investigation into a pair of assaults at Toronto Transit Commission stations earlier this week.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a man involved in an alleged assault at the Greenwood subway station.

According to police, officers were called to the station at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, for a reported assault.

Police said an unknown man approached a passenger in the station and allegedly sprayed them in the face with an unknown substance

The man then made his way to the Finch subway station and allegedly sprayed another passenger at the bus platform, police said.

Both alleged assaults were unprovoked, police said.

Security camera images have been released, and police are warning anyone who sees the man to not approach him but immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on the man’s indentity is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com