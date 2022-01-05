Virtual East York New Year’s Levee 2022 to be hosted by local councillors on Jan. 9

The 2022 East York Levee to celebrate the New Year will take place virtually on the afternoon of Jan. 9. The levee is being hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

East York residents are invited to a virtual New Year’s Levee hosted by their city councillors on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 9.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a virtual discussion with residents from noon to 1 p.m. as part of the 2022 East York Levee.

“We will be chatting about what’s ahead for East York in 2022, as well as the city as we recover from the two-year pandemic,” said Fletcher in a press release. “Mayor (John) Tory may also be visiting us virtually.”

Bradford said that he is looking forward to chatting with residents about what’s ahead for East York in 2022.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the second year in a row that the East York New Year’s Levee has been held virtually.

To register to take part in the online event, please visit https://www.bradbradford.ca/2022levee/

Questions for the councillors can also be sent in advance by email to Fletcher at councillor_fletcher@toronto.ca or to Bradford at councillor_bradford@toronto.ca