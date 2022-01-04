Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for number of schools in East Toronto this week

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be offering a number of local walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations clinics this week.

Clinics are set to take place inside numerous East Toronto area schools this Tuesday, Jan. 4, through to Friday, Jan. 7.

There are specific eligibility requirements for the clinics based on location and postal codes of people seeking shots.

All of the walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older who live anywhere in the city and are seeking either a first or second vaccine shot.

However, eligibility for those seeking a booster (third) shot is much more limited and depends on the postal code you reside in. Please check the eligibility requirements for each clinic carefully.

From this Tuesday to Friday, there are walk-in clinic sites at three different schools each day in the East Toronto area.

Walk-in clinics on Jan. 4 will take place at Diefenbaker Elementary School, 175 Plains Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.; Don Mills Middle School, 17 The Donway E., from 3:30 to 8 p.m.; and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, 3176 St. Clair Ave. E., from 2 to 8 p.m.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Diefenbaker school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M4C, M4J or M4K postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Don Mills school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M3C, M4A or M4H postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Our Lady of Fatima school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M4A, M4B or M4C postal codes.

The Wednesday, Jan. 5, walk-in clinics are set for Blantyre Public School, 290 Blantyre Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m.; St. John XXIII Catholic School, 175 Grenoble Dr., from 4 to 8 p.m.; and Clairlea Public School, 26 Rosalind Cr., from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Blantyre school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M1N, M4C, or M4E postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the St. John XXIII school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M3C, M4A or M4H postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Clairlea school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M3C, M4AS or M4B postal codes.

The Thursday, Jan. 6, walk-in clinics will take place at Taylor Creek Public School, 644 Warden Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m.; Parkside Public School, 401 Cedarvale Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m.; and General Brock Public School, 140 Chestnut Cr., from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Taylor Creek school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M1N, M4B or M4C postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Parkside school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M4A, M4B, M4C or M4J postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the General Brock school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L or M4B postal codes.

The Friday, Jan. 7, walk-in clinics will take place at William Burgess Elementary School, 100 Torrens Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m.; Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, 82 Thorncliffe Park Dr., from 4 to 8 p.m.; and R.H. McGregor Elementary School, 555 Mortimer Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the William Burgess school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M4C, M4J and M4K postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the Fraser Mustard Academy walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M3C and M4H postal codes.

There will be 150 adult and 50 child doses at the R.H. McGregor school walk-in clinic. Those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M4C or M4J postal codes.

If you plan on attending one of the scheduled walk-in clinics this week, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/