Lawlor Pharmasave on Kingston Road hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for education and daycare workers on Jan. 3

People started lining up in front of the Lawlor Pharmasave on Kingston Road just after 7:30 a.m. this morning. Inset photo shows pharmacist Kyro Maseh who is holding the walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The Lawlor Pharmasave at 944 Kingston Rd. is holding a special walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic today (Monday, Jan. 3) for education and daycare workers.

Pharmacist Kyro Maseh announced that he would be holding the clinic earlier this week on Twitter, and people started lining up just after 7:30 a.m. for their shots. The clinic is slated to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and giving shots will be the only service offered at the pharmacy that day.

The clinic is for school staff, teachers and daycare workers seeking first, second or booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and is being operated on a first-come, first-served walk-in basis. Appointments will not be taken in advance for today’s walk-in clinic.

“We’re closed for regular business that day (Jan. 3), so it will allow me to vaccinate alongside a student,” Maseh said on Twitter earlier. “This will make the line move quickly, but dress warmly regardless.”

To avoid confusion or conflict, Maseh also made it clear on Twitter that Pfizer vaccine will be offered to 12-29 year olds, and that there will be Moderna vaccine offered to those 30 and older.

Monday morning was cold but sunny and the line was already stretching along Kingston Road and north on Lawlor as of 8:30 a.m.

Elementary school teacher Oliver Smelt, looking to get his booster shot, was first in line just after 7:30 a.m.

“It’s amazing that he’s doing this,” said Smelt of Maseh. “I’m so happy that we’re going to be able to get this done today. It’s been very, very tough to get an appointment online. The earliest one I could get was for February.”

Smelt lives not too far from Victoria Park Avenue so he did not have to travel far to get into this morning’s line.

Childcare worker Diana McLean came all the way from Etobicoke after hearing about the walk-in clinic today, and she was second in line.

“I heard about it and thought it was just awesome that he was doing this for us,” she said.

McLean works with children under five years of age who cannot even get vaccinated, so she was extremely grateful that she would be able to get her booster shot today as she also did not have an online appointment until next month.

This is not the first time Maseh has gone above and beyond to help people on the frontlines of dealing with the public and most at risk from COVID-19. Back in April of last year he held walk-in clinics for essential workers and saw a huge demand for shots at that time as well.

“What I saw with the frontline workers and teachers was a tremendous amount of fear then gratefulness,” he said in an interview with Beach Metro Community News in April of 2021. “They did not feel safe going to work. They were grateful and now they feel protected.”

To see Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story on Maseh, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2021/04/30/local-pharmacist-kyro-maseh-goes-above-and-beyond-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-shots-to-those-in-need/