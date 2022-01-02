Three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics slated for Sunday, Jan. 2, at schools in East Toronto

Residents stand in line along Kingston Road at a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic held on Dec. 29 at St. John Catholic School. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be taking place on Sunday, Jan. 2, in the East Toronto area.

The pop-up walk-in clinics are being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners.

The Jan. 2 walk-in clinics will take place at Thorncliffe Park Public School, 80 Thorncliff Park Dr.; Oakridge Junior Public School, 110 Byng Ave.; and Ecole elementaire catholique George Etienne Cartier, 250 Gainsborough Rd.

There will be 300 adult doses and 150 children’s doses available at each of the three clinics. All clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until vaccine supply runs out.

There are specific eligibility requirements at the three Jan. 2 walk-in clinics, and those vary depending on whether a person is seeking their first, second or booster shot of vaccine.

All of the walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older (or those turning 5 by the end of 2021) who live anywhere in the city and are seeking either a first or second vaccine shot.

However, eligibility for those seeking a booster (third) shot is much more limited and depends on the postal code you reside in. Please check the eligibility requirements for each clinic carefully.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Thorncliffe Park school clinic must be 18 years or older and live or go to school in the M3C or M4H postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Oakridge school clinic must be 18 years old and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M1N and M4C postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the ecole George Etienne Cartier clinic must be 18 years or older and live or go to school in of the M1l, M3C, M4A, M4C, M4H, M4J, M4K and M4L postal codes.

If you plan on attending one of the scheduled walk-in clinics on Jan. 2, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/