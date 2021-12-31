Residents invited to Stand Together for Small’s Creek Ravine at ‘magical and musical’ evening on Jan. 2

East Toronto residents are invited to show their support for Small’s Creek Ravine on the late afternoon and early evening of Sunday, Jan. 2.
Residents in the area of the ravine, which is located northeast of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue (both north and south of the railroad tracks), are invited to illuminate its pathways with paper lanterns and LED lights to celebrate its beauty.
The Stand Together event is being organized by a number of groups who are concerned by railway expansion plans by provincial transit agency Metrolinx.
“Standing Together in and for this beautiful natural space that is at risk. It will be a magical and musical evening,” said the Twitter announcement of the event.
“We will illuminate the pathways…celebrating the space as we know it and have come to love it.
“Come wander through the ravine, adding the shine of your own lights and lanterns, while listening to local musicians. There will be a spot to take selfies to create memories that we hope you will share.”
Those wishing to take part are asked to meet on the walking paths of Small’s Creek Ravine on the side north of the train tracks by the Merrill Bridge Road Park at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Small’s Creek Ravie is at risk from plans by Metrolinx to add a fourth railway track along the Lakeshore East rail corridor that goes through the area.
Metrolinx’s plan for that fourth line will see more than 200 trees (a number of them mature oaks) removed from the north end of the ravine by the tracks and replaced with a 400-foot concrete retaining wall.
Groups working to save the ravine said the plan is unnecessary and can be altered in a way that has far less of an environmental impact on the area.
