East Toronto schools to host number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be offering a number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in East Toronto schools this week.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be offering a number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in East Toronto this week.

The walk-in vaccination clinics are slated to take place at some schools located within the area on Monday, Dec. 27; Tuesday, Dec. 28; Wednesday, Dec. 29; and Thursday, Dec. 30. All clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until vaccine supply runs out.

There are specific eligibility requirements at all of these clinics, and those vary depending on whether a person is seeking their first, second or booster shot of vaccine. There will also only be a limited number of doses available at each clinic, some of which will be specifically reserved for children, for those who are eligible to receive them.

All of the walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older (or those turning 5 by the end of 2021) who live anywhere in the city and are seeking either a first or second vaccine shot.

However, eligibility for those seeking a booster (third) shot is much more limited and depends on the postal code you reside in. Please check the eligibility requirements for each clinic carefully.

On Monday, Dec. 27, walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, 82 Thorncliffe Park Dr.; Cosburn Middle School, 520 Cosburn Ave.; and Selwyn Elementary School, 1 Selwyn Ave.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Fraser Mustard clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M3C or M4H postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Cosburn school clinic must be 18 years old and residents of the M3C, M4C, M4H or M4L postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Selwyn school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M1L, M3C, M4A or M4B postal codes.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at Gateway Public School, 55 Gateway Blvd.; George Webster Elementary School, 50 Chapman Ave.; and Victoria Village Public School, 88 Sweeney Dr.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Gateway school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M3C or M4H postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the George Webster school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M1L, M3C, M4A or M4B postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Victoria Village school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M3C, M4A, M4B or M4H postal codes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Sq.; Earl Haig Public School, 15 Earl Haig Ave.; St. John Catholic School, 780 Kingston Rd.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Crescent Town school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M3C, M4B, M4C or M4H postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Earl Haig school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M1L, M4C, M4J or M4K postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the St. John school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M1L, M1N, M4C, M4E or M4L postal codes.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, walk-in vaccination clinics will take place at D.A. Morrison Middle School, 271 Gledhill Ave.; Birch Cliff Public School, 1650 Kingston Rd.; and Frankland Community School, 816 Logan Ave.

Those eligible for booster shots at the D.A. Morrison school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of theM4A, M4C, M4J or M4K postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Birch Cliff school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M1L, M1N or M4E postal codes.

Those eligible for booster shots at the Frankland school clinic must be 18 years or older and residents of the M1L, M3C, M4C, M4H, M4J and M4K postal codes.

Please note that walk-in clinics are not scheduled to take place on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 of this week.

If you plan on attending one of the scheduled walk-in clinics this week, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/