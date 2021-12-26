Deja Views: Remembering Joseph Price and the family home on Glen Manor Drive

Photo above shows the Joseph Price family home on Glen Manor Drive.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This incredible hand-coloured photograph (above) is from Paul Warner who is the great grandson of Joseph Price, seen here, standing by his car.

The Price brothers built more than 100 duplex and fourplex dwellings on the site where the Scarboro Beach Amusement Park used to be.

This majestic estate is located at 242 Glen Manor Dr. W.

I’d like to thank Glenn Chadwick for arranging the opportunity to use this photograph. It is a wonderful step back in time, and great to cherish it again.

Do you have any old photos of your house you’d like to share with our readers?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com