Community events helped celebrate Christmas and the holiday season

Santa chills out at the recent Kew Gardens Tree Lighting ceremony. Beach Metro Community News wishes all our readers a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Inset photos show some of the many seasonal events we have been out taking photos of recently.

Beach Metro Community News has been out about in the neighbourhoods we cover helping residents celebrate the holiday season.

On Christmas Day we thought it would be a good idea to share some of the photos we have been taking over the past several weeks of community events.

Some of the events we covered recently include the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Kew Gardens park which included a visit from Santa (and also a hat-stealing Grinch as you may see from these photos); the Menorah lighting ceremony in Kew Gardens park; and the Lighting of the Beach Triangle celebration.

We also covered the Songs and Santa celebration presented by local realtor Shea Warrington, and the Candy Cane Lane event at Scarboro Music.

We realize this is a challenging and disappointing Christmas for many residents as we have had to scale back celebrations for a second year in a row during the COVID-19 pandemic. We had all hoped this year would not have to be a repeat of last’s year’s very low-key Christmas, but sadly that was not to be the case.

Still, we need to remain optimistic and not give up hope even though we will indeed be facing some more challenging days and weeks ahead as the case numbers continue to grow.

We wish all our readers a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Remember to be kind to each other and to continue to help out and support this great East Toronto community and the people, businesses and organizations that make it such a special place.