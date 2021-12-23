Police in 55 Division seek to identify man sought in connection with ‘suspicious incident’

Police are warning East Toronto residents of a suspicious incident that took place earlier this month.
Officers in 55 Division were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Highfield Road, about three blocks east of Greenwood Avenue, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11:15 p.m., and at 11:30 p.m., regarding the incident.
Police said a man had been reported prowling in a backyard in the area.
He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a moustache and heavy build. He was wearing a grey hoody, winter jacket, winter hat, and running shoes.
Images of the man have been released by police in hopes that members of the public can help to identify him. The images can be viewed at http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/51794
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or, online at https://www.222tips.com/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.