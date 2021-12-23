Boy, 16, charged in connection with stabbing near Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that took place in the Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive area early this morning.
Toronto police were called to the area at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, for reports of a fight between two people.
When officers arrived a male victim was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.
Police announced just after 10 a.m. this morning that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.
The name of the accused cannot be made public under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.