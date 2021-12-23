Boy, 16, charged in connection with stabbing near Coxwell Avenue and O’Connor Drive

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing early this morning in the Coxwell Avenue and O'Connor Drive area.

Toronto police were called to the area at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, for reports of a fight between two people.

When officers arrived a male victim was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Police announced just after 10 a.m. this morning that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The name of the accused cannot be made public under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.