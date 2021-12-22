Balmy Beach’s Hair of the Dog Run 2022 cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Hair of the Dog Run set for New Year’s Day in the Beach has been cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns surrounding the spreading of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Set for Jan. 1., 2022, this would have been the 41st annual version of the run which has become a cherished tradition for many local residents.
As of late last week, the run was still on and organizers and volunteers were excited to see it return as it did not take place this year either due to the pandemic.
However, the organizers of the run which benefits the Balmy Beach Canoe Club announced on Monday, Dec. 20, that the Hair of the Dog was cancelled for 2022 as well.
The event was already going to be a limited one with a reduced number of participants due to COVID safety protocols.
Mike Mehak, one of the organizers, told Beach Metro Community News earlier this month that the run has become a New Year’s Day tradition for many people in the community.
“I think that everyone that knows about it really enjoys it. It means a lot to a lot of people and they enjoy coming out and taking part. It’s a great chance to see their friends and start off the new year.”
For more information, please go to https://www.balmybeachcanoe.com/event-details/2022-hair-of-the-dog
The run’s website is in the process of being updated to reflect the cancellation of the event and organizers are working on refunds for those who had pre-registered to take part, Mehak said in a note sent to Beach Metro Community News this week.
