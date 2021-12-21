Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics to take place Dec. 21, 22 and 23 at number of schools in East Toronto

People line up for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the morning of Monday, Dec. 20, outside Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School on Birchmount Road in southwest Scarborough. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners are offering local walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at a number of East Toronto schools on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

Eligibility at these clinics is limited to those who attend the school or reside within the specific community in which the school where the clinic is taking place is located. There will also only be a limited number of doses available at the clinic for those who are eligible to receive them.

All of the walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older (or those turning 5 by the end of 2021) who live and/or go to school in the surrounding community and are eligible for a first shot, a second shot or a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on provincial eligibility requirements for booster shots, please go to https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1001352/all-ontarians-18-eligible-for-covid-19-booster-appointments-at-three-month-interval

A total of eight walk-in vaccination clinics at local schools are planned for the next three days. There will be 400 vaccine doses available for walk-ins at each clinic, and they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out. Please note that there were long lines at similar walk-in clinics held earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Canadian Martyrs Catholic School, 520 Plains Rd.; Morse Street Junior Public School, 180 Carlaw Ave.; and General Brock Public School, 140 Chestnut Cres.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, walk-in vaccination clinics are planned for Danforth Gardens Public School, 20 Santamonica Blvd.; Gordon A. Brown Middle School, 2800 St. Clair Ave E..; and Ecole elementaire Jeanne-Lajoie, 150 Carnforth Rd.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, walk-in vaccination clinics are planned for Taylor Creek Public School, 644 Warden Ave.; and Presteign Heights Elementary School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E.

Those planning on attending any of the clinics set for Dec. 21, 22 or 23 are reminded to carefully check the eligibility requirements regarding age, local school attendance and residence in the specific community in order not to be turned away

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will not be holding any walk-in clinics on Dec. 24, 25 or 26.

Residents are also reminded that information on booking appointments locally for first, second and third shots of the vaccine is available at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/

If you plan on attending one of the walk-in clinics, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto