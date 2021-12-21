Police seek man after alleged assault at store in Main Street and Danforth Avenue area

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on the night of Dec. 3. Inset photo shows the man police are asking the public to help them identify.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area earlier this month.

According to police, a man entered a store in the area at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 3. Police alleged the man was belligerent with staff and was refused service.

The man then allegedly threatened and assaulted a staff member, police said.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants, black hat, white running shoes and a black backpack. He was riding an electric two-wheel scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/