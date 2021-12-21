Police seek man after alleged assault at store in Main Street and Danforth Avenue area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area earlier this month.
According to police, a man entered a store in the area at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 3. Police alleged the man was belligerent with staff and was refused service.
The man then allegedly threatened and assaulted a staff member, police said.
The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black Nike jacket, black pants, black hat, white running shoes and a black backpack. He was riding an electric two-wheel scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/
