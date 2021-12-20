The Flame Eternal Winter Solstice concert set for tonight has been cancelled due to COVID safety concerns

The Flame Eternal: A Musical Meditation and Concert for the Winter Solstice was supposed to have been presented by local musician and realtor Mark Battenberg tonight. However, it has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Battenberg said it was disappointing to have to cancel the concert for a second year in a row due to the pandemic.

It was especially tough to have to cancel tonight’s show as less than a week ago it was still going to be a go. However, the alarmingly rapid spread of Omicron over the past few days along with safety rules introduced by the provincial government on Friday afternoon combined to lead Battenberg to decide to cancel tonight’s concert.

“We had plenty of players from all over who were really looking forward to coming,” said Battenberg.

The concert, called The Flame Eternal: A Musical Meditation and Concert for the Winter Solstice, would have featured numerous musicians performing. It was also to be a collection point for donations of non-perishable food items.

For more information, please go to http://www.battenbergmusic.com/