Outdoor Songs and Santa celebration hosted by realtor Shea Warrington set for Sunday afternoon in the Beach

The Songs & Santa celebration presented by local realtor Shea Warrington, which will take place outdoors, is set for 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 in the Beach.

The outdoor event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Shea Sells Boutique in the Royal LePage Estate Realty offices at 2301 Queen St. E., on the southeast corner of Glen Manor Drive

The event will feature musicians Sam Casey and Jeff Eager, along with a visit from Santa Claus.

The celebration will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. Like last year’s event, which was called Songs & Santa Windows, the musicians will be performing inside in a separated area and those attending will be able to see them from outside through the large office windows.

Santa will also appear in the windows to wave to and greet children, but there will be no direct content.

Prior to the increase in cases of the Omicron variant, and new safety protocols only introduced by the provincial government on Friday, today’s event had originally been planned to offer more opportunities to meet personally with Santa. However, that has now changed to be like last year’s event in order to keep everyone safe while also celebrating the holiday season.

“Xmas Windows return! We prepared this event to be COVID friendly and appears we’ll have to return to regular scheduled programming,” said Warrington in a statement on her Facebook page.

“Good news is you can get outside! See some great music! See the big guy with the beard! All safely! So come say hello! Being masked doesn’t mean we can’t smile even if the hug has to wait till next year.”

Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food bank. Those making a donation will receive a Shea Sells Boutique toque.

For more information, please go to https://www.facebook.com/sheasellsboutique/