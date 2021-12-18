Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for number of East Toronto locations on Dec. 18, 19 and 20

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be held by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners on Dec. 18, 19 and 20. There are a number of eligibility requirements for walk-ins planning to attend these clinics including age, and location of residency.

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in Toronto, Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners are offering a number of local walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, clinics will be held at Earl Beatty Junior and Senior Public School, 55 Woodington Ave.; Grenoble Public School, 9 Grenoble Dr.; and Gledhill Public School, 2 Gledhill Ave.

The clinics at Earl Beatty and Gledhill schools are only for children ages 5 to 11. Children who are 4 years old and turning 5 by the end of 2021 are also eligible.

There are limited numbers of vaccine shots for walk-ins at the Earl Beatty and Gledhill clinics.

At the Earl Beatty school clinic there will be 200 vaccine doses available for walk-ins. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out.

At the Gledhill school clinic, there will be 200 vaccine doses available for walk-ins. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out.

The Saturday, Dec. 18, walk-in vaccination clinic at Grenoble school is for individuals age 5 or older (or those turning 5 by the end of 2021) who live and/or go to school in the surrounding community and are eligible for a first shot, a second shot or a booster shot of vaccine. For more information on provincial eligibility requirements for booster shots, please go to https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1001352/all-ontarians-18-eligible-for-covid-19-booster-appointments-at-three-month-interval

At the Grenoble school clinic there will be 300 vaccine doses available for walk-ins. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, walk-in vaccination clinics are planned for Samuel Hearne Middle School, 21 Newport Ave.; and Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School, 80 Bowmore Rd.

The clinic at Bowmore school is only for children ages 5 to 11. Children who are 4 years old and turning 5 by the end of 2021 are also eligible. At the Bowmore school clinic, there will be 200 vaccine doses available for walk-ins. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out.

The clinic at Samuel Hearne school is for individuals age 5 or older (or those turning 5 by the end of 2021) who live and/or go to school in the surrounding community and are eligible for a first shot, a second shot or a booster shot of vaccine. At the Samuel Hearne clinic there will be 300 vaccine doses available for walk-ins. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccine supplies run out.

On Monday, Dec. 20, walk-in vaccination clinics will take place at Westwood Middle School, 994 Carlaw Ave.; Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, 101 Birchmount Rd.; and O’Connor Public School, 1665 O’Connor Dr.

All three walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older (or those turning 5 by the end of 2021) who live and/or go to school in the surrounding community and are eligible for a first shot, a second shot or a booster shot of vaccine.

There are 400 doses available for walk-ins at each of the three clinics and the hours will 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until vaccine supply runs out.

Those planning on attending any of the clinics set for Dec. 18, 19 or 20 are reminded to carefully check the eligibility requirements regarding age, local school attendance and residence in the specific community in order not to be turned away.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners remind local residents that information on booking appointments locally for first, second and third shots of the vaccine is available at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appoints can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/

If you plan on attending one of the clinics, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto