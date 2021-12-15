Variety Village Christmas Party on Dec. 18 features visit from Santa, holiday market and book signing by Toronto Sun columnist Mike Strobel

The Variety Village Christmas Party will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, in southwest Scarborough.

It will take place in Variety Village’s Fieldhouse at 3701 Danforth Ave., just east of Birchmount Road, from 1 0 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say the best time to come is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The party is presented in partnership with the Scarborough Business Community Association and is free to attend. A donation at entry to support Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario is appreciated as it supports the all-abilities programs offered for children.

Saturday’s event will feature a holiday market with more than 30 vendors, a kids’ play zone, Christmas music, and Santa. Times will have to be booked in advance for the kids’ play zone and meet-and-greets with Santa due to COVID-19 safety protocols. This can be done at https://varietyontario.ca/christmasparty/

Toronto Sun columnist Mike Strobel, who has been a strong supporter of Variety Village for decades, will also be at the party signing copies of his book Small Miracles – the Inspiring Kids of Variety Village. The special edition book celebrates more than 20 years of The Toronto Sun Christmas Fund and highlights inspiring stories of Variety kids. All proceeds from sales of the book will go to Variety.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the event. For more information on Saturday’s Christmas Party, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/christmasparty/