Two men charged with murder in connection with death of man in May near Broadview and Queen

Two men are facing first degree murder charges in connection with the death of a man last May.
According to Toronto police, officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue on May, 24 of this year to check on the wellbeing of a man. When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma to the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was identified as 51-year-old Michael Nobel of Toronto.
Police said in a press release issued this afternoon that they had arrested two men on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in connection with Nobel’s death.
Zola Zenguele, 26, and John Mackenzie, 26, of Toronto are both charged with first degree murder.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
