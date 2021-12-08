Local musician Abeena Samm hosts 11th annual Socks Drive to help those in homeless shelters, using food banks

Abeena Samm hosts her 11th annual Socks Drive Showcase to help out Toronto area homeless shelters and food banks on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11. Photo: Submitted.

Local musician and writer Abeena Samm and the Recognize Your Face Marketplace Ministry are once again hosting a Socks Drive to help those in need.

The socks are being collected for those in Greater Toronto Area homeless and family shelters and the clients of food banks.

Hosted by Samm, the 11th annual Socks Drive will take place both in person and virtually this year on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 and 10 p.m.

People can attend in person at the Groove Room Rehearsal Studios at 15 Towns Rd. in Etobicoke, or participate virtually while watching a livestream from the event.

Those attending in person can enjoy hot chocolate, marshmallows, coffee and tea at the outdoor event.

The showcase performances will include acoustic sets from various bands, spoken word artists, as well as some Christmas sounds, said Samm.

“The bands are a handpicked set of musicians who have played with various bands and have toured various parts of the world,” said Samm. “The good thing is that you can join us either in person or online as if we are all in one room.”

To order tickets or access the livestream for the Socks Drive, or to find out ways you help by making a contribution, please go to https://www.abeenasamm.com