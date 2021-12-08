Heather Bambrick and Friends present A Child is Born concert at Beach United Church this Saturday

The live concert A Child is Born with Heather Bambrick and Friends takes place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Beach United United Church. The concert can also be viewed by video link starting on Dec. 13.

Beach United Church will host the A Child is Born concert featuring vocalist Heather Bambrick on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 11.

The concert is part of the church’s Jazz & Reflection series.

Juno Award nominated vocalist Bambrick will be joined by a number of friends as they present a seasonal selection of music including A Child is Born by Thad Jones.

Bambrick has released four solo recordings including You’ll Never Know, which was nominated for the Vocal Jazz Recording of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards.

The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Beaches United Church is at 140 Wineva Ave.

There are two ways to enjoy the concert. It can be attended in person or viewed online with a 30-day video link available on Dec. 13.

Those attending or choosing to view online are asked to register a donation that will support the church’s local food programs. This can be done at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/jazz-reflection-video-link-a-child-is-born-with-heather-bambrick-tickets-201603871607