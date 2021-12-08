Boreal’s Songs for the Snowy Season concert presented by Acoustic Harvest on Dec. 11

Boreal (Tannis Slimmon, Angie Nussye and Katherine Wheatley) perform their Songs for the Snowy Season show at Acoustic Harvest on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11. Photo by Nicky Campbell.

Boreal has been called a wintry seasonal gem, and local audiences can see them live in concert on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Acoustic Harvest show set for southwest Scarborough.

Boreal is the trio of Tannis Slimmon, Angie Nussye and Katherine Wheatley. All of with accomplished careers of their own, they have teamed up to bring their Songs for the Snowy Season show on the road this winter.

The snow celebrates both the winter and holiday seasons.

“Their lyrics conjure up sights and sounds that bring chills of recognition to the listener: Squirrels’ footprints in the snow, winter’s hush, snowball fights, angel truck drivers who lead us home in blizzards,” said Acoustic Harvest of Boreal in its press release announcing this Saturday night’s concert.

“Boreal’s spell-binding harmonies, combined vocal prowess, their off-the-cuff storytelling and pure joie de vivre make for a memorable evening. Audiences laugh, cry, clap and sing along and walk back into the frosty night having found comfort and joy in knowing that we’re all in this grim and glorious season together,” said the release.

Jude Vadala had been a member of the Boreal trio for 12 years but retired in 2019, and was replaced by Nussey. Armed with plenty of funny and moving songs about the winter, Nussey has been called a “dynamic” addition to Boreal.

Songs for the Snowy Season with Boreal takes place at 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., on Dec. 11. Doors for the performance will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and must be ordered in advance on the Acoustic Harvest website at https://www.acousticharvest.ca

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the concert, including proof-of-vaccination.