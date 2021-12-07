Artist Karen Franzen and Friends set to host 19th annual Holiday Show

Handmade ceramic works will be among the art available for sale at the Karen Franzen and Friends 19th Annual Holiday Show. Photo: Submitted.

The Karen Franzen and Friends 19th annual Holiday Show is set to take place this month.

Local artist Franzen is thrilled to be hosting the show once again after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will feature handmade ceramic works by Franzen; fine art drawings and paintings by her husband Fred Franzen; knitted hats, scarves and mitts by Bev Winn; and a few surprises from some of the other artists taking part in the show.

It will take place at 3 Wembley Dr., east of Coxwell Avenue. Show times will be Friday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.; and on Saturday (Dec. 11) and Sunday (Dec. 12) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can also attend the show from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17 by making an appointment in advance.

Those attending the show must wear a mask which they bring themselves and show proof of vaccination.

As always admission to the show is free. Franzen is also asking those attending to bring a donation of new socks if they can to contribute to the Beach Hill Neighbourhood Association’s Sock Drive for Michael Garron Hospital.

For information on the Karen Franzen and Friends 19th annual Holiday Show, please go to https://www.karenfranzen.com/