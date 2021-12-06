Community meeting to update East Toronto residents on projects under construction in the waterfront area

Work takes place last week in the area of Commissioners Street and the Don Roadway as part of the creation of the new Villiers Island. Photo by Alan Shackleton

An online community meeting to update East Toronto residents on work taking place along the waterfront and in the Port Lands is set for the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The meeting will be hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

It will take place on Zoom and begins at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be a chance for residents to learn more about waterfront projects including the naturalization of the mouth of the Don River, continuing work on the tear down and realignment of the far east end of the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard East, and the creation of the new Villiers Island.

A presentation by Waterfront Toronto will be part of the meeting.

For information on how to register to take part, please go to https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/waterfront-meeting