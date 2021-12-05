Deja Views: Sign of the times from 1979 near Gerrard and Main streets

Above photo shows the BP gas station on Gerrard Street East just west of Main Street in 1979. Inset photo shows the station, which is now operated by Pioneer, earlier this fall.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I grabbed the photo above from the Beach Metro Community News archives.

The year is 1979 and the location is Gerrard Street East, just west of Main Street, at the gas station directly across the street from the Beach Metro Community News office.

Yes, gas was cheap back then. I believe the above photo ran at the time with a story about then prime minister Pierre Trudeau planning to raise the gas tax by three cents.

Do you have any old photos of your neighbourhood, like this one from Gerrard and Main? I would love to see them.

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com