Tree lighting ceremony set for East Lynn Park on Dec. 5

The Danforth East Community Association and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford are teaming up to hold a tree lighting ceremony in East Lynn Park this weekend.

The Festival of Lights event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, and a community sing-along with Shannon Butcher.

East Lynn Park is located at 1949 Danforth Ave., just west of Woodbine Avenue.

For more information, please visit the Danforth East Community Association on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DanforthEastCommunityAssociation/