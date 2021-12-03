Tree lighting ceremony set for East Lynn Park on Dec. 5

The Danforth East Community Association and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford are teaming up to hold a tree lighting ceremony in East Lynn Park this weekend.
The Festival of Lights event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, and a community sing-along with Shannon Butcher.
East Lynn Park is located at 1949 Danforth Ave., just west of Woodbine Avenue.
For more information, please visit the Danforth East Community Association on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DanforthEastCommunityAssociation/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.