Lighting of The Triangle celebration set for Saturday evening in The Beach Triangle neighhbourhood

Residents in The Beach Triangle are invited to light up their neighbourhood and take part in a small community celebration set for the evening of Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Lighting of The Triangle encourages residents in the area bounded by Queen Street East to the south, Kingston Road to the north and west and Woodbine Avenue to the east to decorate their houses with Christmas lights in the spirit of the season.

Last year, in what were some of the very darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in the area were encouraged to “add a little light to people’s spirits” with their decorations.

This year, the event will be bigger and include a ceremony on Nov. 27 in which Beach Triangle residents all turn on their Christmas lights at the same time.

The planned festivities will include some music, apple cider and hot chocolate after residents turn their light displays on at 7 p.m.

“Join your neighbours for the second annual Lighting of the Triangle! That’s right, decorate your house beforehand and then we’ll turn our lights together at the same at 7 p.m. After the fun and brightness last years’ event brought to our community and seeing how it lifted everyone’s spirits during the long nights from mid November through February, the tradition is being kept alive,” said organizers.

Residents are invited to take a walk through the neighbourhood after lights have been turned on on Nov. 27, and then make their way to the corner of Columbine Avenue and Brookmount Road for a community gathering.

There will be hot chocolate and apple cider available. Those attending are also asked to bring a toonie to help raise funds for The Red Door Shelter. Organizers are asking those attending to bring their own reusable mug or cup for the drinks, so there will be zero waste from the event.

Also, all COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed at the outdoor event.