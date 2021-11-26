Teenage boy stabbed multiple times in incident near Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street

Toronto police are investigating after a teenage boy suffered serious stab wounds in an incident that took place near Gerrard Street East and Pickering Street yesterday.
Police were called to the area at 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 for the reported stabbing.
The boy was stabbed multiple times, police said, and was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries that were classified as serious.
There is no information on suspects at this time.
Police were canvassing the area last night and this morning as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
