The Beach BIA hosts celebration with Santa, including Christmas tree lighting, on afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 27 at Kew Gardens

Kids can meet Santa, take part in a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and help out others by donating new and unwrapped toys on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Kew Gardens.

The Beach Christmas Tree Lighting celebrations are set for the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 27, in Kew Gardens.

Hosted by The Beach BIA, the event will include a visit from Santa, activities, games, live music and a toy drive for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign.

The festivities will take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

Entertainers performing will include local jazz pianist Jim Clayton.

The tree lighting ceremony is set to take place at 5 p.m.

The toy drive is collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children ages one to 12. All types of toys including puzzles, board games, action figures and hobby kits are needed.

This will be the 40th year for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign, which helps out local families in need over the holiday season. For more information on how you can support Share a Christmas, please go to https://www.centre55.com/

For more information on the Beach Christmas Tree Lighting celebration, please go to The Beach BIA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO/