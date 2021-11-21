Deja Views: A look back to 1954 and Carpets by Partington on Queen Street East

Photo above shows Carpets by Partington on Queen Street East in the Beach in 1954. Inset photo, the site is now home to The Sweet Oven Toronto at 1911 Queen St. E.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Thank you, Carol Semple for sending me this incredible image from 1954.

Carol’s father, John Partington, owned and operated Partington Carpets, It was located on Queen Street East in the Beach, not far from the firehall and across the street.

Carol thinks that the car was her dad’s, and what a classic!

We’re not 100 per cent sure who took the photo but believe it was probably John Partington.

The site is now home to The Sweet Oven Toronto at 1911 Queen St. E.

