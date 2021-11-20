Rally to protest plans by Metrolinx for train storage facility in the Don Valley set for Nov. 21

The Rally for the Valley is on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the St. Matthew's Clubhouse on Broadview Avenue.

Hosted by Don’t Mess With The Don, a Rally for the Valley to protest plans by Metrolinx to build a train storage and service facility in the Don Valley is set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The protest will begin at 9:30 a.m. with participants meeting at the St. Matthew’s Clubhouse at 450 Broadview Ave.

It will then include a cleanup of the valley along the banks of the Don River. Participants will then join with representatives from Save Jimmy Simpson, Friends of Small’s Creek Ravine, and others for the rally from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Many of the groups taking part have concerns over Metrolinx’s plans for a number of East Toronto projects including the train storage facility in the valley, the design of the Ontario Line and the addition of a fourth track to the Lakeshore East line.

“After 70 years of revitalization, the Don Valley is in danger of being returned to its polluting industrial past,” said Don’t Mess With The Don on its Twitter page.

“Metrolinx has plans to construct and operate a GO Train service and storage facility in restored lands which will devastate the nearby wetland, meadows and 1,100 trees along the diverse wildlife habitat these natural features provide.”

For more information on the Rally for the Valley, please go to www.facebook.com/events/1364836693932175/?ref=newsfeed or to https://twitter.com/dontmesswthedon