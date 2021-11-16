Music of R. Murray Schafer to be featured at Beaches Presbyterian Church concert

The live concert Listen: The Music of R. Murray Schafer is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Beaches Presbyterian Church. It will also be able to be viewed as a live stream.

The concert is presented by Tom Allen and Lori Gemmell. Schafer was one of Canada’s most original and influential composers.

Schafer died in August of this year at the age of 88, and left behind a remarkable collection of music, said Allen.

These include “several deeply beautiful pieces for the harp – an instrument he understood as few before him have,” said Allen.

The concert will feature Gemmell on harp; Etsuko Kimura on violin; soprano Patricia O’Callaghan; and narration by Allen.

Tickets for the concert are $30 and can be ordered by sending a request and e-transfer to TomAllenMicroConcerts@gmail.com

The concert can also be viewed as live stream by those who are unable to attend in person. Access to the live stream will be provided to those who purchase a ticket and indicate they would like to view the concert online.