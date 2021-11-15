Acoustic Harvest set to celebrate 25th season with upcoming live concert

RPR will be the headliners on the night of Saturday, Nov. 20, as Acoustic Harvest returns to St. Paul's United Church in southwest Scarbrough with live music.

Acoustic harvest will celebrate its Grand Re-opening and return to live concerts, along with its 25th anniversary, on the night of Nov. 20 in southwest Scarborough.

A concert featuring RPR (former members of the group Tanglefoot) will be the headliners that night. Opening act will be Josh Ritchie.

Acoustic Harvest will be back in its regular location, St. Paul’s United Church at 200 McIntosh St., for the concert.

“This will be a special delight as we have not been able to bring you live music since March 2020,” said Acoustic Harvest.

Tickets for the Nov. 20 show, which starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m., are $30 and must be ordered in advance at the website at https://acousticharvest.ca

All mandated COVID-19 protocols, including proof of vaccination, will be in place for those attending.