Lest We Forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies planned for cenotaphs in East York, Scarborough and the Beach

Beach Metro News cartoonist Bill Suddick's editorial cartoon for Remembrance Day.

A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned for the East Toronto area on Thursday, Nov. 11.

With COVID-19 rules on outdoor gatherings now less stringent than they were last year, the ceremonies for the cenotaph’s in the Beach, East York and Scarborough will be taking place this morning. Last year, due to the pandemic, large official events were not able to take place to mark Remembrance Day.

Those who wish to attend services this year can do so at the Beach Cenotaph, at the entrance to Kew Gardens on Queen Street East; at the East York Civic Centre’s Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave.; and at the Scarborough Cenotaph, at Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.

Ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m., with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

For the ceremony at Kew Gardens, there will be also be a parade taking place from Corpus Christi Catholic Church at Lockwood Road, heading east along Queen Street East to the Beach Cenotaph. The parade is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

Those who are attending ceremonies are reminded to keep themselves and other safe from the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining safe distancing and wearing a mask.

A POEM FOR REMEMBRANCE DAY

Evelyn Smith, a Grade 3 student at Kew Beach Junior Public School, has submitted the poem below about Remembrance Day to Beach Metro News:

As we cry into our family’s arms,

We think of those we lost.

I say “We’ll be fine,”

Not meaning it from my heart.

You try to comfort me, but it won’t work.

The only words I am able to say are:

“There will still be hope.”

It feels like a nightmare,

And that I cannot unsee.

We look back on all the memories,

While we see the sorrow faces in the room.

All of us are crying, as we never felt this pain,

But one of us (that is I) stood up and said:

“There will still be hope.”