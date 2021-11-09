Police issue warning about driver of SUV approaching teenage girls in Birchmount and Danforth roads area

Police are trying to identify this vehicle and the person driving it in connection with an investigation in a number of recent incidents of teenage girls being approached by the driver who attempts to lure them into the vehicle.

Toronto police have issued a warning about a man driving an SUV who is approaching teenage girls in the Birchmount and Danforth roads area and attempting to lure them into his vehicle.

Since September of this year, a man driving a light coloured SUV has been approaching teenage girls the southwest Scarborough area, police said in a press release.

According to police, the driver engages the girls in conversation and attempts to get them to enter his vehicle.

These incidents have occurred on multiple occasions in the last two months, police said.

The vehicle is described as an older model, light coloured SUV. The driver is described as a black man in his 40 to 50s, who speaks with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com