Men, 18, face weapon and drug charges after police stop vehicle on Gerrard Street East in Upper Beach

Police investigate on Gerrard Street East near Fairhead Mews, east of Main Street, on Monday morning after a traffic stop of a vehicle resulted in weapon and drug charges against two 18-year-old men. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Two 18-year-old men are facing a number of weapon and drug charges after police stopped a vehicle in the Upper Beach area yesterday morning.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with two occupants in the area of Gerrard Street East and Fairhead Mews, east of Main Street, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

Police alleged that officers located marijuana in the car. Upon further investigation, a firearm, ammunition, and other drugs suspected to be crack cocaine, cocaine and Psilocybin were also seized, police alleged.

Nicolas Morales, 18, of Toronto, and Finn Woodley, 18, of Peterborough County, face a number of charges including possession of a loaded regulated firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com