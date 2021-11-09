Men, 18, face weapon and drug charges after police stop vehicle on Gerrard Street East in Upper Beach

Two 18-year-old men are facing a number of weapon and drug charges after police stopped a vehicle in the Upper Beach area yesterday morning.
According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with two occupants in the area of Gerrard Street East and Fairhead Mews, east of Main Street, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
Police alleged that officers located marijuana in the car. Upon further investigation, a firearm, ammunition, and other drugs suspected to be crack cocaine, cocaine and Psilocybin were also seized, police alleged.
Nicolas Morales, 18, of Toronto, and Finn Woodley, 18, of Peterborough County, face a number of charges including possession of a loaded regulated firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.