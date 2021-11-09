Deja Views: A quadruple Deja Views looks at changing face of Wheeler Avenue

By DAVID VAN DYKE
We’ve never done this before with Deja Views, but today we are publishing four photos.
I guess you would call this stretch of Wheeler Avenue, just north of Norway Avenue, a developer’s dream.
One by one, over the past 12 years the three homes beside each other were razed and replaced with new ones.
The photo at the top of the page shows the homes in 1924 and is courtesy of the City of Toronto archives.
The remaining three photos (from top to bottom) were taken by me in 2008, 2010 and in September of this year.
In the 2010 photo my son Michael and dog Blitz are shown. Sadly, Blitz passed away this past summer.
If you have an old picture of the community, why not contact me. I’d love to see it.
Please send an email to me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com
