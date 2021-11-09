Deja Views: A quadruple Deja Views looks at changing face of Wheeler Avenue

Photo above shows houses on Wheeler Avenue, north of Norway Avenue, in 1924. Inset photos show the same location in 2008, 2010 and 2021.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

We’ve never done this before with Deja Views, but today we are publishing four photos.

I guess you would call this stretch of Wheeler Avenue, just north of Norway Avenue, a developer’s dream.

One by one, over the past 12 years the three homes beside each other were razed and replaced with new ones.

The photo at the top of the page shows the homes in 1924 and is courtesy of the City of Toronto archives.

The remaining three photos (from top to bottom) were taken by me in 2008, 2010 and in September of this year.

In the 2010 photo my son Michael and dog Blitz are shown. Sadly, Blitz passed away this past summer.

