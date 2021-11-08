Woman, 64, has life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver of vehicle in East York

Toronto police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate an incident in which a 64-year-old female pedestrian received life-threatening head injuries after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 7, in East York.
The female pedestrian was crossing from the west side to the east side of Westlake Avenue at Lumsden Avenue when she was struck by the 58-year-old male driver of a southbound black GMC Terrain at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The driver remained on the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or security camera footage from the area yesterday afternoon, is asked to contact investigators with the Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900. Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
