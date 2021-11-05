Metrolinx to hold meeting at Merrill Bridge Dog Park regarding construction access point

Metrolinx will host a meeting at the entrance to the Merrill Bridge Dog Park on Monday, Nov. 8. The meeting will discuss plans for a construction access point in the park.

Metrolinx will be hosting a public meeting at the Merrill Bridge Dog Park on Monday, Nov. 8, to speak with residents regarding a construction access point slated to be built within the park next year.

The meeting will take place at the park’s entrance on Aldergrove Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Metrolinx is looking to speak to community members, specifically those who use the dog park.

According to the Merrill Park Dog Association, the meeting will “focus on the impacts to the dog park users, outline our mitigation plan to keep…pets safe during construction, answer questions and take…feedback.”

The construction of the access point is part of Metrolinx’s plan to revamp the Lakeshore East Line, which includes the construction of a fourth track and infrastructure to accommodate it.

Merrill Park is located on the north side of the tracks opposite Small’s Creek Ravine, a site that is in a separate dispute with Metrolinx over the removal of 268 trees and the construction of a 400 foot-long concrete retaining wall to facilitate the additional track in the area.

For users of the dog park who want to share a question in advance, email Metrolinx’s Toronto East Community Relations Team at TorontoEast@Metrolinx.com. Anyone unable to attend the meeting can also send an email to receive a meeting summary.