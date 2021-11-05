Man, 33, wanted on aggravated assault charge in connection with incident near Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue

Police are looking for a 33-year-old in connection with an investigation into an alleged aggravated assault in the Beach last month.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 23.
A man was arguing with a woman, police said, and a good Samaritan tried to intervene. Police alleged the good Samaritan was punched in the face and fell to the ground hitting his head, causing serious injuries.
Police are looking for Jamie-Lee McQuaig, 33, of Toronto, on a charge of aggravated assault.
He is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes, with brown facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
