Beach resident selling large tissue paper poppies to raise funds in advance of Remembrance Day

Beach resident Margot Rockett is raising funds to help veterans by selling red and black tissue paper poppies that she makes herself.
This will be the second year that Rockett has undertaken such a fundraiser in the days leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.
Last year she raised $800 which she contributed to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund.
She is hoping to raise more than that this year.
The poppies, which Rockett makes herself, can be purchased for $10 or $4 depending on the size.
They are ideal for hanging on doors, on porches or in windows to show support for veterans.
Anyone interested in ordering the poppies from Rockett can contact her by text at 647-208-5388. They can be picked up, or she will deliver in East Toronto.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.