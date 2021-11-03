Beach resident selling large tissue paper poppies to raise funds in advance of Remembrance Day

Beach resident Margot Rockett is selling red and black tissue paper poppies that she makes herself. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund.

This will be the second year that Rockett has undertaken such a fundraiser in the days leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Last year she raised $800 which she contributed to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund.

She is hoping to raise more than that this year.

The poppies, which Rockett makes herself, can be purchased for $10 or $4 depending on the size.

They are ideal for hanging on doors, on porches or in windows to show support for veterans.

Anyone interested in ordering the poppies from Rockett can contact her by text at 647-208-5388. They can be picked up, or she will deliver in East Toronto.