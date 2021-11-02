Images released of vehicle sought in connection with shots fired at police sub-station in East York

The public’s help is being sought in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into the discharge of a firearm outside a police sub-substation in East York.
According to police, a man allegedly fired shots at the 55 Division North Sub-Station at 41 Cranfield Rd., in the O’Connor Drive and Bermondsey Road area at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
The sub-station is used by police officers, but is not open to members of the public.
Police alleged a man also scattered a container of sharp objects at the entrance to the station’s parking lot at the same time.
No police officers were injured in the incident.
Also on the night of Oct. 29, police said they responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the Eglinton Avenue West and Gilbert Avenue area (just west of Caledonia Road) at approximately 9:34 p.m. According to police, a man passed by a home and fired a number of shots at the house. Police said the bullets broke windows and travelled through the house.
Security camera images have been released of a vehicle allegedly linked to both incidents.
The car is described as a silver or light coloured four-door Volvo sedan, with a sunroof and seven spoke silver rims.
Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of either of these shooting incidents who may have security camera or dashcam footage to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
To see a video of the vehicle involved in the incident at the police sub-station, please go https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-s5cI5_VEw
