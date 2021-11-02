Girl, 12, suffers minor injuries after being stabbed in arm near school in Cliffside

Toronto police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was reportedly stabbed in the arm in the area of Cliffside Public School late this afternoon.
According to Toronto Police Operations on Twitter, the girl was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Police said on Twitter that a 13-year-old girl had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police were called to the area of Ridgemoor Avenue and East Haven Drive at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the reported stabbing.
As of 4:40 p.m. today, police were still in the area continuing their investigation.
Anyone with further information on the incident can contact police at 416-808-4100.
